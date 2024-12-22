Chargers' Ladd McConkey put name in record books next to Odell Beckham Jr.
What Odell Beckham Jr did during his rookie season with the New York Giants may never be replicated again. After missing the first four games due to a hamstring injury, Beckham Jr exploded over the remaining 12 games and cemented himself as one of the best young wideouts in the league at the time.
Ladd McConkey did something that no other rookie receiver has done since OBJ, which is record at least 50+ yards in eight straight games, according to Kris Rhim.
The Los Angeles Chargers' budding star rookie has been electric this season, catching 69 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns. His latest performance saw him lead the Chargers in receiving, with six catches for 87 yards.
In comparison, Beckham Jr's final nine games of his rookie season in 2014 ended with at least 50-plus yards in each of those performances. Seven of those nine games were over 100 yards, which is an incredible feat. McConkey has two regular season games remaining in order to break Beckham Jr's streak.
If he does, it'll speak to the greatness he's displayed in his first season with the Bolts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Here's how Chargers can clinch a playoff spot while resting on Sunday
Skip Bayless demands Chargers' Jim Harbaugh win Coach of the Year
Is it time for Chargers fans to panic over the play of second-year WR?
Chargers WR takes shot at Justin Herbert's critics
Derwin James halftime speech revived Chargers on primetime
Los Angeles Chargers named trade suitor for Dolphins' Tyreek Hill