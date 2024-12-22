Chargers mastermind coach was architect of historic fair catch kick
It's fair to say that a large majority of NFL fans didn't know what a fair catch kick was before Thursday night. The Los Angeles Chargers knew exactly what it was and were prepared to make history, as special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken made sure this idea was drilled into his specialists' minds.
Before the end of the second quarter, the Chargers were down 21-10 and needed some type of momentum to head into the locker room. Cameron Dicker has been on the money all year, so they decided a 59-yard fair catch kick would be something to spark a comeback. They converted, as Dicker and the Chargers completed the NFL's first fair catch kick since 1976.
Ficken was the mastermind behind it all.
Ficken was retained despite the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, remaining as the Chargers' special teams coordinator for the third straight year. Before joining the Bolts in 2022, Ficken was apart of the Carolina Panthers special teams staff for 15 seasons as an assistant. He was able to become the Panthers' special teams coordinator in 2021.
The Chargers have a knowledgeable coach on their staff and it paid off big-time in Week 16.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Here's how Chargers can clinch a playoff spot while resting on Sunday
Skip Bayless demands Chargers' Jim Harbaugh win Coach of the Year
Is it time for Chargers fans to panic over the play of second-year WR?
Chargers WR takes shot at Justin Herbert's critics
Derwin James halftime speech revived Chargers on primetime
Los Angeles Chargers named trade suitor for Dolphins' Tyreek Hill