Should Chargers take risky gamble on recently cut former Pro Bowl WR?
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding high right now, yet wideout rermains an obvious offseason need.
Hence, one has to bring up Diontae Johnson again.
Again, because Johnson was just released by the Baltimore Ravens after a brief, messy stay with the team after being acquired by trade at the deadline all of a month earlier.
Johnson didn’t see a lot of playing time with the Ravens, then apparently refused to enter a game when asked, resulting in a suspension and hiatus away from the team.
Before going to the Ravens, Johnson caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven appearances in Carolina. During his five years in Pittsburgh, he averaged nearly 78 catches per season.
The question now is whether the Chargers should make a move. Ladd McConkey is a breakout star at wideout, pacing the team with 69 catches for 960 yards and five scores while he battles multiple injuries.
Otherwise, nobody has been able to create separation against man coverage. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston has flashed yet continues to battle drop issues. Joshua Palmer was floated as a trade candidate in reports. No tight end has stepped up.
At this point, though, Johnson’s baggage might be too great. For better or worse, the current group of Chargers was good enough for nine wins and counting, plus a likely playoff berth. By the time if and when Johnson learned the offense, it might not matter.
Now, next offseason? After the damage Johnson has done to his stock before likely settling for a prove-it deal? That might be something the Chargers want to consider.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Here's how Chargers can clinch a playoff spot while resting on Sunday
Skip Bayless demands Chargers' Jim Harbaugh win Coach of the Year
Is it time for Chargers fans to panic over the play of second-year WR?
Chargers WR takes shot at Justin Herbert's critics
Derwin James halftime speech revived Chargers on primetime
Los Angeles Chargers named trade suitor for Dolphins' Tyreek Hill