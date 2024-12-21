Former NFL OL defends Chargers players for key miscue vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers had a costly protection breakdown at one point during the eventual win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16.
While the Chargers indeed ended up winning the game, quarterback Justin Herbert was immediately under pressure after the snap in one key scenario that could have swung the outcome.
Understandably, much of the heat on the play was directed at the interior offensive linemen for letting a free pass-rusher through to Herbert.
But pro offensive lineman trainer Duke Manyweather directed all of the blame on the play at running back Hassan Haskins.
He wasn’t alone, either. Former pro lineman Andrew Whitworth commented on the post, too, screencapping the moment Haskins apparently realized he messed up: “This is me when I forgot to put toilet lid down and I just heard wifey wake up! Also great indicator for when RB’s messed it up!”
So, maybe sometimes things aren’t as cut and dry as they seem, right?
While the interior offensive line has been a weak point, especially compared to stellar tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, Haskins’ lack of reps in the base offense apparently showed up big on this particular play.
