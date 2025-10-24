Charger Report

Chargers’ Justin Herbert suffers cheap shot, torches Vikings as revenge

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took a wicked late shot at the hands of a Minnesota Vikings defender on Thursday night. 

Herbert popped back up and fired a touchdown to rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden a few plays later.

Officials flagged the personal foul as it happened. Vikings defender Dallas Turner hit Herbert well after he let go of the ball, causing a helmet-to-helmet collision after he launched himself into the air to hit the star quarterback. 

It was a textbook call on the penalty and, frankly, a textbook touchdown pass from Herbert behind a shaky offensive line.

Unfortunately for Herbert, he's not going to stop taking hits anytime soon. He's the most-hit quarterback in the NFL right now. And even though he got Joe Alt back at left tackle on Thursday night, street free agent Bobby Hart was still out there at right tackle. Not long before the cheap shot, starting guard Mekhi Becton left the field hurt, too.

Even so, defenders going to wildly extra with Herbert isn't helping matters, to say the least.

