Justin Herbert injury tracker after Chargers QB undergoes surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers took on division rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. During the first half, Justin Herbert took a hard hit from Jeremy Chinn, prompting him to head back to the locker room with a hand injury and was listed as questionable to return.
Herbert did and finished the game, yet suffered a break in his non-throwing hand that required surgery on Monday. Despite that, the Chargers passer made it clear he intends to play against Philadelphia next Monday night.
Herbert returns in second quarter with glove on injured hand
In Herbert's absence, backup quarterback Trey Lance entered the game and went 1/1 for nine yards. The Bolts' star quarterback would come back in the game as shown above and led them down to the red zone with a huge 28-yard throw to rookie Oronde Gadsden II.
It would go downhill from there, as Herbert threw an interception to Kyu Blu Kelly.
Herbert revealed to have surgery on Monday
While Herbert had surgery on Monday on his non-throwing hand, the Chargers' star is treating it as if he'll play next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, the Chargers need to be ready in the case that Herbert can't go next Monday night, or if he reinjures the same finger against the Eagles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that they've had backup Trey Lance take reps with the first team in practice on goal line situations.
It looks like Herbert should still be able to go against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 14.
The Chargers issued this statement after Herbert's surgery:
