Justin Herbert injury tracker after Chargers QB undergoes surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers took on division rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. During the first half, Justin Herbert took a hard hit from Jeremy Chinn, prompting him to head back to the locker room with a hand injury and was listed as questionable to return.

Herbert did and finished the game, yet suffered a break in his non-throwing hand that required surgery on Monday. Despite that, the Chargers passer made it clear he intends to play against Philadelphia next Monday night.

Here's a list of Herbert updates.

Herbert returns in second quarter with glove on injured hand

Justin Herbert returns to the game with a protective glove on his injured left hand pic.twitter.com/rbd567sNaI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

In Herbert's absence, backup quarterback Trey Lance entered the game and went 1/1 for nine yards. The Bolts' star quarterback would come back in the game as shown above and led them down to the red zone with a huge 28-yard throw to rookie Oronde Gadsden II.

It would go downhill from there, as Herbert threw an interception to Kyu Blu Kelly.

Tenth interception of the season for Justin Herbert, his most since 2022.



Chargers also didn’t go under center with Herbert back in the game, something to keep an eye on as he plays with an injury to his left hand. pic.twitter.com/rJ2zWpXnyF — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 30, 2025

Herbert revealed to have surgery on Monday

As expected, Justin Herbert is having surgery this afternoon on his left metacarpal fracture (likely 4th), where they will insert a plate and screws.



Very good chance he plays in Week 14 without many restrictions. https://t.co/o2jxCOQ2BJ — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) December 1, 2025

While Herbert had surgery on Monday on his non-throwing hand, the Chargers' star is treating it as if he'll play next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Justin Herbert update



We received a rare clarification, and that it was actually a metacarpal fracture and not a phalanx.



We don’t know to exact what finger is, likely the third or fourth.



There are several different types of metacarpal fractures, depending on the location,… https://t.co/wtmavvMfBa pic.twitter.com/1GADeslDZp — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) December 1, 2025

Of course, the Chargers need to be ready in the case that Herbert can't go next Monday night, or if he reinjures the same finger against the Eagles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that they've had backup Trey Lance take reps with the first team in practice on goal line situations.

Jim Harbaugh said Trey Lance will get reps with the first team in goal-line scenarios this week, so he is prepared if the Chargers need him against the Eagles.



Herbert didn’t take any snaps under center after a break in his left hand on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kST9S03UEk — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 1, 2025

It looks like Herbert should still be able to go against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 14.

The Chargers issued this statement after Herbert's surgery:

Justin Herbert underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles to stabilize a fracture in his left hand.



Herbert’s return to play is considered day-to-day, and his status for next Monday’s game against Philadelphia will be determined later in the week. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 2, 2025

