Chargers' Keenan Allen tabbed as fantasy football must-start for Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers have a plethora of weapons for Justin Herbert to target. The same couldn't be said last year, as then-rookie Ladd McConkey carried the production for the season.
This offseason, the Chargers got to work. They added Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the draft while banking on the year-three jump from Quentin Johnston. Johnston has proven that thus far, catching 14 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a late-offseason addition that put the Chargers over the top so far this year, which was veteran Keenan Allen coming back to the Bolts. The franchise legend picked up where he left off, hauling in 19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Allen is now just seven catches away from becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions. He may very well do that this week against the New York Giants, who have a vulnerable secondary.
With the veteran off to a consistent start, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed Allen as a 'must-start' for fantasy football in Week 4.
"Much to the chagrin of fantasy managers who drafted Ladd McConkey early, it's Allen who leads the Chargers in targets, receptions and touchdown catches. His hot streak will continue Sunday against a New York Giants team surrendering the second-most PPR points to wide receivers this year."
Seeing as how Giants' slot cornerback Andru Phillips has surrendered the most yards in coverage this season, expect to see Herbert attack that matchup. Allen's still one of the best route runners in the league, so he should be open in the middle of the field early and often.
This could be a big game for Allen.
