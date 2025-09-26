Jim Harbaugh reveals how Los Angeles Chargers plan to replace injured Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers' depth at running back took a big hit in Week 3 after veteran Najee Harris suffered a significant injury.
Harris sustained the injury in the second quarter of the win over the the Denver Broncos. It was immediately clear that he suffered something serious simply because it was a non-contact injury.
It was later revealed that Harris had suffered a torn Achilles, which will end his 2025 season.
"It's unfortunate ... he was really playing good," head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. "Najee will be back, I have no doubt about it."
The injury was shocking, to say the least. After all, Harris was one of the more durable players in the NFL over the past four seasons and had never missed a game during his career.
With Harris out, the Chargers now have just two running backs on their 53-man roster in rookie Omarion Hampton and fourth-year back Hassan Haskins. It goes without saying Los Angeles will be adding more help at the position in some form or fashion.
However, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that help will likely come from within rather than via free agency or trade.
The most likely move will be to promote 2024 sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal from the practice squad. The Chargers also have rookie Amar Johnson, but we suspect Vidal will get the nod instead.
That's because Vidal already has experience playing in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system after he saw 48 touches and played 26% of the snaps during his rookie campaign.
Hampton will continue to lead the backfield, and chances are Haskins and Vidal will split the work behind him, with Vidal receiving most of the passing-down snaps.
Look for the Chargers to promote Vidal in the day or two before gameday on Sunday.
