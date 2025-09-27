Chargers WR Keenan Allen could make stunning history vs. Giants
Keenan Allen hasn't missed a step since rejoining the Los Angeles Chargers. After spending 2024 in Chicago, the Chargers legend decided to come back home for 2025 and is proving to be more than just a 'feel-good' story.
Through three games, Allen has 19 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns, scoring in each of the Chargers' wins. The connection with Justin Herbert never faded, as the pair picked up where they left off from 2023, the last time they played together before this season.
As the Chargers prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, Allen has the chance to do something no player in NFL history has. The Bolts' legend is just seven catches away from 1,000 career receptions. Sunday will be Allen's 158th career game, with the current fastest player to reach 1,000 catches is Marvin Harrison at 167 games.
Allen may be able to reach that feat on Sunday, as he has seven catches in two out of three games this year. The Giants' secondary has also been vulnerable, allowing seven catches to Deebo Samuel in Week 1, nine catches to both CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson in Week 2 and five to Tyquan Thornton last week.
Allen has nine games to get seven catches in order to become the fastest player to 1,000 receptions, so he doesn't need to rush by any means. It would be cool to see him break that record on Sunday against the Giants.
