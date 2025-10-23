Chargers make last-second roster moves, notable inactives for Week 8 vs. Vikings
Tasked with a quick turnaround, the Los Angeles Chargers have made some interesting roster moves decisions ahead of kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
There, the Chargers made some notable calls on injured players like Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins. The Chargers also dialed up more help for Justin Herbert at the running back position after yet another injury to the depth chart there, with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton already sitting on injured reserve.
Here’s the latest.
Chargers roster moves for Week 8 vs. Vikings
The Chargers elevated running backs Nyheim Hines and Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster before kickoff, accounting for the absences of Harris and Hampton, plus the new injury for Hassan Haskins.
Patterson projects as deep depth here, while Hines could see a notable amount of work, should the gameflow go run-heavy. He joined the Chargers over the summer, went to the practice squad and then was released in early September before joining the team again roughly a month later, so the coaching staff trusts him to step up if needed.
Vikings vs. Chargers Week 8 inactives
No major surprises for the Chargers as they get ready for kickoff.
There, running back Hassan Haskins sits for at least one week with his injury, leaving Kimani Vidal to get the bulk of the work.
With Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins officially back, Austin Deculus and Jamaree Salyer revert to inactives. Deculus had been outright starting in place of Alt despite joining the team at the start of September.
