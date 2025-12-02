Why did Chargers sign another RB as Omarion Hampton injury comeback continues?

The Los Angeles Chargers await the return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton.

In the interim, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have added yet another running back through free agency before the team’s Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not long after the Chargers beat up on the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced the signing of Royce Freeman to the team’s practice squad.

Understandably, fans immediately connected the dots between adding another running back and the state of Hampton’s injury comeback.

Whether it’s that simple is a complicated congestion, though.

Chargers sign free-agent RB with Omarion Hampton injured

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers hosted both Freeman and Raheem Blackshear on workouts before signing the former.

Freeman, a third-round pick in 2018, has bounced around a few different teams over the last few seasons after initially spending 2018-2020 with the Denver Broncos, as Chargers fans surely recall. He averages 3.8 yards per carry for his career and has scored 10 times as a rusher.

But Freeman’s arrival doesn’t need to mean much on the Hampton front, really. Kimani Vidal just had another great game and the Chargers officially signed Jaret Patterson to the 53-man roster, leading to his having a nice role alongside Vidal during the win over the Raiders.

we’ve signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/XiHaMJReTA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 1, 2025

That ascension for Patterson left room on the practice squad for an addition. The Chargers still have Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams as deep depth, too.

Keep in mind Najee Harris and Hassan Haskins are right there with Hampton on injured reserve and the team is running out of return designations to use, too.

Make no mistake, it’s still worth closely watching Hampton’s practice work and injury updates this week. But for now, rounding out a practice squad at a battered position that can’t seem to stay healthy isn’t all that unusual.

