ESPN predicts Chargers' Omarion Hampton will have better rookie season than Ashton Jeanty
Remember way back when (it was only last March) when Los Angeles Chargers fans were giddy about Najee Harris fixing their running game? Those feelings have been leap-frogged - with an assist from the national media - by rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
All before his first NFL carry.
MORE: Bills' Joey Bosa looks 'terrific' and getting hype in first season away from Chargers
With Harris sidelined most of the offseason by a freak eye injury sustained in a fireworks accident, the Chargers' No. 1 draft pick from North Carolina has turned heads and raised expectations. To, let's be honest, seemingly irrational heights.
Just this week The Athletic predicted Hampton would something as a rookie not accomplished since 2016: finish in the NFL's Top 5 in rushing. Now comes ESPN insider Dan Graziano with a bold prediction that Hampton - and not the Las Vegas Raiders' much-hyped Ashton Jeanty - will win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The prediction means that Hampton (the 22nd pick) will have a more productive season than not only Jeanty (6th), but also Tennessee Titans' quarterback Cam Ward (1st), Arizona Cardinals' receiver Tetairoa McMillan (8th), Chicago Bears' tight end Colston Loveland (10th), Indianapolis Colts' tight end Tyler Warren (14th) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver Emeka Egbuka (19th).
MORE: Chargers' Khalil Mack being compared to Micah Parsons blockbuster trade
Graziano's rationale for the bold prediction:
"Harris suffered an unfortunate eye injury in July that cost him a ton of training camp practice time," he writes. "In the meantime, my understanding is that Hampton emerged quickly. Harris should still be in the mix once he's back and fully healthy, and that could well be in time for Week 1. But despite what offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been saying about the backs splitting snaps, I think Hampton is in line for a major role as the starter for the Chargers. And if he's what they thought he could be when they spent that first-round pick on him, he might just take the starter's job right away and never look back."
Hampton got only four carries during the Chargers' four preseason games, perhaps because they are indeed saving him for a huge workload starting Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
