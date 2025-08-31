Los Angeles Chargers depth chart for Week 1 hints at major plans for new addition
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t kidding when he suggested that the nearly acquired Austin Deculus would have a major role right out of the gates.
Just look at the team’s first "unofficial" depth chart of the season.
The Chargers traded for Deculus right at final 53-man cutdowns and Harbaugh was quick to hint that his onboarding would be brief and his role important.
And the depth chart says it all. Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins get the nod as starters, with Deculus listed as the lone backup with a LT/RT designation.
Before the Chargers issued the depth chart, they attempted to claim offensive line help on the waiver wire, only for the Dallas Cowboys to step in front of them. So, the desire to get more help is there.
In the meantime, the post-Rashawn Slater world for the Chargers means former swing backup Pipkins getting the nod as a starter and a newly arrived Deculus stepping into a major role. He’s got limited time to adapt to his new surroundings and then step into the fray in front of Justin Herbert, should the need arise.
The above doesn’t mean the Chargers won’t still look for outside help along the offensive line from here. But they’re largely out of time to onboard someone who can help right away, considering their season kicks off on Friday against Kansas City.
If Deculus can step in and fill this key role well from Week 1 and onward, it’s an incredibly good value considering all they coughed up was a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027 to get him.
