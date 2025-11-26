Hall of Fame: Philip Rivers vs Eli Manning, plus Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison among finalists

The Los Angeles Chargers franchise has three finalists in this year's group of semi-finalists for the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Rodney Harrison

Legendary defensive enforcer, safety Rodney Harrison, is among the finalists. Harrison was a fifth round draft pick by the Chargers in the 1994 draft. He spent 9 seasons with the Chargers and was a member of 1994 Super Bowl team. Los Angeles inducted him into the Chargers Hall of Fame this year.

"Rodney personified an era of Chargers football defined by physicality, emotion, relentless effort, toughness and grit," Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos said of Harrison.

Rodney Harrison watching his Chargers highlights moments before being inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/dGylas72Bz — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) October 24, 2025

Drew Brees

Quarterback Drew Brees was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft. Brees' time with the Chargers was short-lived, but the arrival of first-round pick Philip Rivers in 2004 pushed Brees to new heights before an unfortunate injury ended his Chargers career.

Brees will be remembered for his historic run with the New Orleans Saints and being the quarterback of the team that gave hope to a city and community following the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina.

When Drew Brees signed with the Saints in March 2006, New Orleans was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. The Superdome had been severely damaged. The city was in ruins. The team had been terrible for years. Brees saw opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ugBMjklplk — Win The Day (@W1nTheD4y) November 13, 2025

Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers was part of a wild draft day trade in 2004 that forever connected two players. The Chargers drafted Eli Manning first overall, which resulted in one of the most awkward photos in sports after he publicly voiced his unwillingness to play for the franchise.

The New York Giants drafted Philip Rivers 4th overall. NFL fans were shocked when the teams executed a trade and swapped their selections. The Chargers received Rivers, the Giants 2004 3rd round pick as well as their 2005 1st and 5th round selections for Manning.

Rivers and Manning are now in the same group of semi-finalists for the 2026 Hall of Fame class, seemingly tied together start to finish. The legendary Chargers quarterback clearly has the more impressive statistical career and it's not relatively close.

Overall success has been the main point of contention between Rivers and Manning. Manning won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants while Rivers and the Chargers never reached the pinnacle game.

Philip Rivers is a future Hall of Fame. His statistics make that clear. We will have to wait to see if he gets in with the 2026 class. Meanwhile, his son Gunner and the undefeated St. Michael Catholic High School through the 2025 Alabama high school playoffs. Their semi-final matchup is on Friday, November 28th.

