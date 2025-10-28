Los Angeles Chargers legend yanked into rigged poker games allegations
Los Angeles Chargers great Antonio Gates entered the onslaught of accusations of rigged poker games in the sporting world over the weekend.
Sunday, Pablo Torre reported that Gates hosted and played in rigged poker games of the same variety that caused last week’s indictment of former NBA player and current NBA coach Chauncey Billups.
According to Torre, Curtis Meeks, indicted last week by the federal government, organized the game Gates allegedly had a role in at the time. Meeks was front and center in the federal indictment that named more than 30 defendants.
Said indictment accuses Billups of being the face of those poker games, luring in unsuspecting players before ripping them off in fixed games.
RELATED: Should Chargers still be ‘desperate’ at key spot ahead of NFL trade deadline?
Early this week, Gates’ business manager Denise White issued a statement.
“Antonio Gates has not been involved nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, assertions to the contrary are false and without merit,” White said. “There will be no further comments on this matter.”
As of this writing, Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing or named in federal filings, nor has Torre rescinded the reporting.
RELATED: Chargers urged to make trade that 'would be a nightmare' for opponents
Gates retired in 2018, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year and is a Legends Ambassador for the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer steal the show at Halloween party
Oronde Gadsden is so good we're bringing up phrases like 'Mike Ditka' and '1961' now
Chargers huge road favorites over Titans in 1 of largest spreads in franchise history
Adam Schefter's Titans trade rumor gave Chargers clear target for deadline deal