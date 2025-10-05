Chargers lose vs Commanders: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 5
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their second straight game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. After a commanding 3-0 start to the year, the Bolts have some things to figure out after an embarrassing 27-10 output against Washington.
Quick takeaways
Ladd Struck Early: After a relatively quiet first four games, McConkey quieted the noise early on. To end the Chargers' opening drive, Justin Herbert found the sophomore receiver for a two yard touchdown.
Struggling Run Defense: The Chargers couldn't stop Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who goes by 'Bill.' Croskey-Merritt rushed for two touchdowns on the day and sliced through the Bolts' defense for an average of nearly eight yards per carry. Just a bad performance from the Chargers' run defense.
Costly INT: Justin Herbert had a costly interception on a tipped pass in the red zone. After a hot start to the season, Herbert has been brought back down to earth the last two weeks.
Top Stat
1,000: Keenan Allen officially became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career receptions, Allen finished the game with five catches for 59 yards.
Player of the Game
The Chargers offense couldn't get anything going after scoring 10 points early. The best stat line of the day came from Ladd McConkey, who had five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
