Chargers' Justin Herbert says what everyone is thinking Omarion Hampton return

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, just like fans, is happy to see the return of first-round running back Omarion Hampton.

Speaking with reporters before his team's Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert didn’t hold back when asked about Hampton.

“He brings a different level of energy to our team, and we saw how special he was early in the season, and he's been battling to get back out there,” Herbert said, according to Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times. “So it was just good to see him step forward and to see him back out there.”

The Chargers opened Hampton’s return window this week, signaling that he could get activated and play against the Raiders.

Justin Herbert’s Omarion Hampton injury return comments build hype

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s hard not to agree with Herbert.

Hampton had a slow start to his rookie season this year while splitting the workload with veteran Najee Harris, who came over in free agency.

That didn’t last long.

Harris went down for the season with a torn Achilles and Hampton took over. In a Week 3 win against Denver, he ran for 70 yards and a score, then followed that up a week later with 12 carries for 128 yards and one score in a loss to the New York Giants.

So far? Hampton has rushed just 66 times, yet gained 314 yards and two scores on a 4.8 per-carry average. He’s also caught 20 passes.

If nothing else, Hampton’s return should make the offense more explosive and better protect Herbert, so no wonder he sounds hyped.

