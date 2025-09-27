Chargers undergo big OL shuffles in front of Justin Herbert on final injury report
The Los Angeles Chargers will undergo another dramatic offensive line shuffle in front of Justin Herbert.
This time, said shuffle will occur due to injuries, with star guard Mekhi Becton officially out for the Chargers’ Week 4 game against the New York Giants. Starting center Bradley Bozeman is officially questionable, too, making him a 50-50 chance to play.
Both Becton and Bozeman appear on the team’s final injury report ahead of Week 4.
Chargers final injury report Week 4
- G Mekhi Becton Sr. Out
- C Bradley Bozeman Questionable
- WR Derius Davis Out
- TE Will Dissly Out’
- DB Elijah Molden Questionable
RELATED: Chargers face Giants team apparently dealing with some locker room disgruntlement
Becton suffered an injury last week, which should mean Jamaree Salyer gets into the starting lineup. On paper, Foster Sarell should come up from the practice squad to serve as a backup swing guard.
Perhaps more interesting is center. If Bozeman can’t go, Andre James could get the nod after coming over in free agency from the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t rip the gig from Bozeman over the summer like some fans hoped, but he’s a capable spot starter.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals how Los Angeles Chargers plan to replace injured Najee Harris
After an iffy navigation of the interior line issues, the Chargers will now have a serious depth stress test against the Giants, all while missing a top-10 offensive tackle with Rashawn Slater out, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Quentin Johnston quietly shakes off bust label with focus on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Giants' rookie QB Jaxson Dart before NFL debut
Grading Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's breakout performance