Chargers undergo big OL shuffles in front of Justin Herbert on final injury report

Chris Roling

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers will undergo another dramatic offensive line shuffle in front of Justin Herbert. 

This time, said shuffle will occur due to injuries, with star guard Mekhi Becton officially out for the Chargers’ Week 4 game against the New York Giants. Starting center Bradley Bozeman is officially questionable, too, making him a 50-50 chance to play. 

Both Becton and Bozeman appear on the team’s final injury report ahead of Week 4. 

Chargers final injury report Week 4

  • G Mekhi Becton Sr. Out
  • C Bradley Bozeman Questionable
  • WR Derius Davis Out
  • TE Will Dissly Out’
  • DB Elijah Molden Questionable

Becton suffered an injury last week, which should mean Jamaree Salyer gets into the starting lineup. On paper, Foster Sarell should come up from the practice squad to serve as a backup swing guard. 

Perhaps more interesting is center. If Bozeman can’t go, Andre James could get the nod after coming over in free agency from the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t rip the gig from Bozeman over the summer like some fans hoped, but he’s a capable spot starter. 

After an iffy navigation of the interior line issues, the Chargers will now have a serious depth stress test against the Giants, all while missing a top-10 offensive tackle with Rashawn Slater out, too. 

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

