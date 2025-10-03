Chargers' Mekhi Becton remains in concussion protocol on final Week 5 injury report
The Los Angeles Chargers had some major questions chasing them to the final injury report before the Week 5 showdown against the Washington Commanders.
Joe Alt was the hottest topic despite Chargers coaches like Jim Harbaugh already effectively admitting the star left tackle would miss the game.
More notable was whether starting guard Mekhi Becton would be all the way back and in front of Justin Herbert.
As it turns out, Becton’s name is on the final injury report, with Harbaugh telling reporters that the starting guard remains in concussion protocol.
Chargers final injury report, Week 5 vs Commanders
- Mekhi Becton: Questionable
- Will Dissly: Questionable
- Tucker Fisk: Questionable
- OT Joe Alt: Out
- WR Derius Davis: Out
Becton missed last week due to a concussion and was “limited” on the first two reports of the week.
Tight ends Will Dissly and Tucker Fisk were both limited on Thursday. Backup lineman Andre James was a “full” participant both days despite donning a no-contact jersey at times.
Otherwise, names like Derwin James and Keenan Allen were only on the injury report earlier in the week due to veteran rest days.
With Alt down, the Chargers will roll with one of Austin Deculus or Jamaree Salyer at left tackle in front of Herbert.
