Chargers’ Mekhi Becton suffers injury vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t get away from the injury bug during the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.
Not long after Najee Harris suffered a non-contact injury and needed a cart to leave the field, star offensive guard Mekhi Becton left the game with a head injury.
With Becton out of the lineup, Jamaree Salyer is in his place.
That’s a worst-case scenario for the Chargers, considering the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert already lost Rashawn Slater. And at right tackle, Slater’s replacement, Trey Pipkins, entered and exited the game in the first half while trainers looked at an ankle injury.
Becton was the Chargers’ massive signing in free agency aimed at fixing poor offensive line play. If he needs to miss time, Salyer will start in his place. He’s the lone guard backup on the active roster, while newcomer Austin Deculus is the lone swing-tackle backup for a scarily thin offensive line.
UPDATE: The Chargers ruled Becton out after halftime.
