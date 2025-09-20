Chargers poised for best start in 24 years and inside track to making NFL Playoffs
With two wins over AFC West opponents including one against nemesis Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers are creating buzz around the league. With another victory Sunday in their home opener at SoFi Stadium against the Denver Broncos, they could begin carving a clear path to the NFL Playoffs.
Yes, already.
The Chargers have already made history this season, becoming only the third team to start 2-0 with wins away from home against division opponents. Sunday, head coach Jim Harbaugh's team could add substance to that style.
MORE: Pro Football Focus says Chargers have NFL's best defensive secondary entering Week 3
By beating the Broncos, the Chargers would be 3-0 for the first time since the days of head coach Mike Riley, quarterback Doug Flutie, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and linebacker Junior Seau. That's right, 2001.
Getting to 3-0 is a nice start, but little else. Despite all that star power, the '01 Chargers missed the playoffs by losing their last nine games and finishing 5-11. But since 1990, NFL teams starting 3-0 make the playoffs 75.3 percent of the time and win their division at a 51.2 percent rate.
MORE: Chargers fans call Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa an all-time great Chargers moment
The more promising news for quarterback Justin Herbert and his Chargers? The soft part of the schedule is on the horizon. After Sunday, two of the next three are against teams that are winless in the 0-2 New York Giants and 0-3 Miami Dolphins.
That's great news for a Harbaugh team that will continue to get more production from growing rookies such as running back Omarion Hampton, and will get back injured defensive leader Khalil Mack in approximately four weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers vs. Broncos predictions: Who experts are picking to win AFC West showdown
5 things you need to know about Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 3
3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 3 matchup with Broncos