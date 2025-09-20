Chargers fans call Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa an all-time great Chargers moment
Here’s a quick, fun one before the Los Angeles Chargers take the field in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos:
Chargers fans are really happy to have Justin Herbert as their quarterback.
Shocker, obviously. But Chargers fans took a moment to grab a little victory lap this week in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins going down at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
There, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a critical interception late to swing the gap, capping off a day where he threw for just 146 yards with two scores and the pick.
Back in 2020, Tagovailoa vs. Herbert was a major debate. The Dolphins settled it and have paid the price since. Tagovailoa has thrown five scores and four picks this year for the 0-3 Dolphins. He made it in 11 games last year, throwing 19 and seven, respectively.
The disparity is especially apparent right now. Herbert is healthy and in Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience, having completed 72.1 percent of his passes with five scores and no picks, plus 63 yards as a rusher for the 2-0 Chargers.
Looking at the money doesn’t help, either. Tagovailoa ($39 million) sits above Herbert ($37 million) in cap hit in 2025. In 2026, that number jumps to $56.4 million for Tagovailoa and $46.3 million for Herbert.
Granted, Herbert signed his extension earlier for obvious reasons and when it comes time for both teams to consider second extensions, the Chargers won’t have any pause. The Dolphins…not so much.
Hence, funny little social media comments like this while Chargers fans await the team’s next game:
