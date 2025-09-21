Chargers RB Najee Harris carted off after suffering injury vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris went down with a scary-looking injury during his team’s Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.
Harris appeared to slip in the backfield after a snap and went down, needing the help of trainers to leave the field. While not putting any weight on the injured leg, he went to the sidelines and needed a cart to make the trip to the locker room.
It’s unclear whether Harris was supposed to be part of a play-action fake or not, but quarterback Justin Herbert wound up finding Quentin Johnston over the middle for a nice gain before the injury timeout.
If Harris needs to miss time, first-round pick Omarion Hampton will see a major uptick in snaps. The Chargers only kept three running backs on the final roster at final cuts, then lost undrafted breakout Raheim Sanders to waivers. Hassan Haskins is the third back, with Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson currently sitting on the practice squad.
The Athletic's James Palmer was one of many to comment on the injury:
