NFL picks experts are very confident in Chargers this week vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers have arrived. A strong start to the 2025 season with two wins over divisional opponents in the Chiefs and Raiders has everyone around the league buzzing about this team's potential. The work isn't done obviously, as the Bolts have another big divisional game this week against the Denver Broncos.
The 1-1 Broncos suffered a narrow 29-28 loss last week to the Colts, but put on a defensive masterclass in Week 1 against the Titans 20-12.
RELATED: Chargers' Trey Pipkins shut down Maxx Crosby while filling in for Rashawn Slater
Over their last 10 matchups dating back to 2025, the Chargers and Broncos are split at five wins each. The Bolts swept them last season, 23-16 in Denver and 34-27 at home. With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Broncos in Week 3. Here's a look at each selection:
GPG: 24-21 Chargers
Co. Wolfe: 22-19 Chargers
A. Rank: 27-24 Broncos
M. Grant: 27-24 Chargers
B. Brooks: 24-17 Chargers
MJD: 23-20 Chargers
G. Gordon: 24-20 Chargers
N. Shook: 24-20 Chargers
E. Edholm: 24-21 Chargers
K. Patra: 20-17 Chargers
RELATED: J.K. Dobbins talks split with Chargers, signing with rival Broncos before Week 3
Pretty much the same as last week, with all but one expert taking the Chargers in this one. Seeing as how the offense has been on a roll, every analyst has the Chargers scoring at least 20 points.
The Chargers host the Broncos on Sunday at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers vs. Broncos predictions: Who experts are picking to win AFC West showdown
5 things you need to know about Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 3
3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 3 matchup with Broncos