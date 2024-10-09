Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter reunite with Michigan star
After another week of football, more mock drafts have been produced with the NFL's 32 teams taking a new order. In this week's CBS Sports mock draft, Ryan Wilson has the Los Angeles Chargers choosing from familiar territory.
Last week, Pro Football Focus had the Chargers selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the 12th overall pick. Now, CBS has Los Angeles choosing defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with the 18th overall pick.
Grant is currently harassing offenses for a Michigan defense that won the 2023 national championship. Since their outside linebackers are already solidified, it would make sense for head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to get reacquainted with an old friend.
Before coming to coach these Chargers, his former team as a player, in 2024, Harbaugh coached his alma mater in Ann
Arbor from 2015-23. Minter, who, like Harbaugh, was born in Ohio, served as Michigan's defensive coordinator from 2022-23.
Much like offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Minter worked for Harbaugh's brother, John. Minter was a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens from 2017-18, assistant defensive backs coach in 2019 and defensive backs coach in 2020.
Grant committed to play for Harbaugh in 2021 as a three-star recruit during his junior year of high school. Now, CBS sees Grant reuniting with Harbaugh and Minter to plug the middle of their 3-4 defense.
The Chargers currently boast the NFL's sixth-best rushing defense, allowing just 94 yards on the ground per game. But, Los Angeles only has three interior llinemen under contract for 2025. Instead of spending money on that unit in free agency, Wilson has the Chargers plucking from a familiar garden to fill a need.
Poona Ford and Teair Tart are making a combined $2.9 million in 2024 and shouldn't be too expensive to keep next season. If the Chargers are going to compete in the AFC West, Joe Hortiz will have to forget about his time with the Ravens and commit to getting Justin Herbert some playmakers.
In Wilson's mock draft, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland would still be available at No. 18. With Eric Tomlinson and Hayden Hurst set to be free agents in 2025, why shouldn't Loveland be the Wolvering that Harbaugh reunites with?
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers go a shocking route early in 2025 NFL mock draft
Chargers seem to be mimicking another AFC Team, which may not be smart
Chargers have answer for life without Joey Bosa, future without Khalil Mack