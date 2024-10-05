Chargers have answer for life without Joey Bosa, future without Khalil Mack
Joey Bosa was one of the best edge rushers in football before the injury bug got to him, and 33-year-old Khalil Mack is on an expiring contract. However, the Los Angeles Chargers may have prepared themselves for life without their star outside linebacker duo.
When Bosa was drafted in 2016, he immediately became one of the NFL's best pass rushers and the future of the Chargers as the team returned to Los Angeles. His first six seasons included a Rookie of the Year award, four Pro Bowls and four double-digit sack seasons.
However, Bosa has played in just 17 of the Chargers' last 38 games. Meanwhile, Mack hasn't missed a game for the Chargers since joining the team in 2022 making two Pro Bowls and totaling 27.5 sacks in his 38 games with the team.
In the NFL though, the future is always a concern. Mack's cap hit this season is almost $25.6 million this year, according to Spotrac, and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Bosa, who is a $26.1 million cap hit this year and nearly $36.5 million cap hit next year, will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 at the age of 31.
Through four weeks, it seems the Chargers may have solutions for now and later.
Los Angeles selected Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and have gotten production from him already.
Tuipulotu had the sixth-best Pro Football Focus grade among edge rushers in Week 4, and the best run defense grade among the group.
Sharing snaps with the UCLA product has been veteran Bud Dupree, who has produced two sacks and two pass deflections this season.
The Chargers' defense is currently predicated on stopping the run and forcing opposing quarterbacks to drop back so their pass rushers can have open season. However, that only works if Mack has someone on the other side of him to help generate that pressure.
With Dupree and Tuipulotu, the Chargers have a veteran that can spell the injury-prone Bosa now, and a young guy that may be playing alongside him for many snaps in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers seem to be mimicking another AFC Team, which may not be smart
DJ Chark injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR
Colin Kaepernick addresses those strange Jim Harbaugh, Chargers rumors
Chargers Joe Alt injury latest seems to offer good news
Chargers general manager 'listening and looking' ahead of NFL trade deadline