Chargers modeled rebuild after Ravens...and now must overcome them
The Los Angeles Chargers will see a familiar sight on Monday night when they line up across from the Baltimore Ravens.
Those Ravens, after all, are where this Jim Harbaugh version of the Chargers take a lot of inspiration from, both on the field and off.
It starts right at the top. New general manager Joe Hortiz came over from Baltimore to work with Harbaugh. He, of course, already worked with John Harbaugh for years. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman manned the same post in Baltimore, too. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter spent four seasons there as an assistant, too.
This applies on the field, too. Center Bradley Bozeman spent four years with the Ravens and sees a similar identity.
“There’s a lot of parallels, for sure,” Bozeman said, according to Anthony De Leon of the Los Angeles Times. “That winning mentality is here. ... Baltimore is gritty — they get after it. That’s what they’re built on, those principles, and I feel like that’s the same foundation we’re building on now.”
Other former Ravens include J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Tony Jefferson, to name a few.
Given the product the Ravens have put on the field over the years, perhaps it isn’t all that surprising the Chargers suddenly look calm and composed in tense late-game situations.
And if similar playoff success follows? That probably shouldn’t be all that surprising, either.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh rebuilt Justin Herbert's 'fragile' confidence, says Skip Bayless
Chargers, incredibly, played a role in the messy downfall of the Jets
Chargers get brutal injury updates before Week 12 vs. Ravens
Chargers hailed as new 'bully on the block'