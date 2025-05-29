Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years
The Los Angeles Chargers and former general manager Tom Telesco made a bold move in their trade up for linebacker Kenneth Murray during the 2020 NFL draft.
The Chargers moved up from the No. 37 overall pick to the No. 23 selection in a deal with the New England Patriots that also saw Los Angeles give up a third-round pick (No. 71).
While Murray was a decent starter, he never lived up to the billing of a first-round pick, and he was ultimately allowed to walk in free agency in 2024, when he got a larger-than-expected deal from Tennessee.
In a recent article naming the every team's worst trade of the last 10 years, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the trade up for Murray as the choice for the Chargers.
"The Oklahoma product proved to be a serviceable starter for the Chargers but never anything more than that," Knox said. "He could record tackles in bunches but also had issues with missed tackles (23 in four seasons) and coverage (104.8 opposing passer rating in L.A.)."
Making the trade look worse is the fact that the Chargers could've stuck at No. 37, kept their third-round pick, and still acquired guys like safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Jonathan Taylor or cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Adding to that, the two picks they gave up for Murray turned into safety Kyle Dugger for the Patriots (No. 37) and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (No. 71) after the third-rounder was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens in a separate trade.
Murray spent just one season with the Titans, where he once again proved to be largely ineffective. The Titans decided to ship Murray off to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, and did so in a swap of late-round picks.
Murray now has his latest opportunity in Dallas, where he could start with the absence of DeMarvion Overshown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' pass rush should still be of 'grave' concern according to latest projection
Chargers' best and worst-case scenarios for 2025 season revealed
Los Angeles Chargers add much-needed D-line help in 2026 NFL mock draft
Chargers star absent from OTAs for first time in career as contract talks loom