Chargers' best and worst-case scenarios for 2025 season revealed
Given the way this past season ended for the Los Angeles Chargers, many may assume the team is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
After such a successful regular season, the Chargers were dismantled by the Houston Texans in the wild card round.
However, the past is the past. The Chargers are now looking for a brighter future. But what could that future entail?
NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataliga recently did a dive into the best and worst-case scenarios for each team in the AFC West.
Scataglia has the ceiling very high for the Chargers, with the team earning a 13-4 record. Even the floor for the Chargers isn't necessarily bad at 8-9.
"Some improved personnel situations on offense and another year of this coaching staff could see the Los Angeles Chargers earn two more wins than their 2024 total. Sean Payton's staff in Denver led this team from eight to 10 wins in their first two seasons. However, ceiling concerns with Justin Herbert and a pretty vanilla offense could hurt the Chargers enough to knock them down a few wins and perhaps even bottom-out with a mediocre 8-9 record," wrote Scataglia.
It is a big year in the Jim Harbaugh era, as fans are expecting more than just a wild card berth. However, will the team be up for the challenge?
