Chargers star absent from OTAs for first time in career as contract talks loom
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been shy about the emphasis on contract extension talks with elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
But Slater wasn’t there when Chargers OTAs started this week.
As The Athletic’s Daniel Popper pointed out, Slater was just one of three players on the 91-man roster not present at practices. The other two were offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and pass-rusher Bud Dupree.
RELATED: Latest Joey Bosa injury proves Chargers made right call cutting veteran edge rusher
Slater is by far the most notable, though, given the contract context. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, the $19 million tab picked up by the Chargers as his fifth-year option.
While generally speaking, this isn’t cause for concern, as Popper confirmed, this is the first time Slater has missed the openings of OTAs.
So far, there’s no word on whether Slater’s absence is even contract-related. But if things do indeed head that direction, it’s worth noting that fines for skipping mandatory activities will start during minicamp on June 10.
RELATED: 3 Chargers players who could set the NFL on fire next season
If Slater isn’t there and eats those fines before more fines at training camp later in the summer, it’s time for fans to start panicking.
As always, though, there’s no reason to think that a team that has hoarded assets as hard as the Chargers this offseason will have any problems getting a Slater extension done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
New prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton is bad news for Najee Harris
Chargers' biggest problem area thrown under microscope as OTAs start
Ladd McConkey's attire at Chargers practice earns attention from fans
Chargers' Ladd McConkey shoves ahead of DK Metcalf in NFL's Top-32 WR rankings
Chargers viewed as unlikely to play spoiler to Chiefs in stacked AFC West