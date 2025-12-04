The Los Angeles Chargers currently have an 8-4 record. Looking to the future, the Chargers will likely end up picking closer to the back end of the first round in the 2026 NFL draft.

Los Angeles is in an odd position given they have significant decisions to make on key players on their roster. They also have significant roster spots to fill going into 2026 and currently have only 5 draft picks.

The college football season is nearing an end and draft analysts have plenty of 2025 film to study and evaluate. Dan Brugler is the gold standard of draft experts over at The Athletic. He compiles the largest and most in-depth set of information on every year's draft class in his annual release of what he calls "The Beast."

Dane Brugler's first mock draft

Dane Brugler released his first mock draft of the 2026 cycle. He has the Chargers selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell as their first round selection.

Cashius Howell

Cashius Howell is a 6'2 248lb redshirt senior at Texas A&M. Howell has spent the past 2 seasons in College Station after transferring in after 3 seasons at Bowling Green

Why an edge rusher?

The Chargers currently field a group of edge rushers with veterans Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree, as well as rising star Tuli Tuipulotu and recent trade acquisition Odafe Oweh. Mack and Oweh will be free agents in 2026. Dupree and Tuipulotu will each have one year left on their current contracts.

The Chargers may want to start thinking about the future of the edge room with a high capital investment like a first-round pick.

How would Cashius Howell fit?

Howell may be arguably the most advanced pass rusher in this class. He displays incredible explosion and bend to threaten the outside shoulder of any tackle he faces. He also has a deep bag of pass rush moves to draw from and will chain them together well. He would likely immediately step into a designated pass rusher role.

Cashius Howell is one of the most advanced pass rushers in this class with phenomenal explosion and quick feet. He has a deep arsenal of pass rush moves and turns the corner lightning fast.

His run defense and strength need a lot of work. pic.twitter.com/yBDFSl4rp1 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 4, 2025

Concerns

Cashius Howell is an excellent pass rusher but the Chargers demand their edge rushers to set the edge and excel in run defense. Howell is not the strongest at the point of attack and his lack of arm length will continually be brought up as he would be an extreme outlier with reported sub 31 inch arms.

Cashius Howell is an interesting edge rusher.

On one hand, he is a phenomenal pass rusher and can challenge any tackle's outside shoulder.

On the other, he gets stonewalled or ragdolled more than I like (see below). pic.twitter.com/hLmcepPEkg — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 4, 2025

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz came up with the Ravens organization whom appear to have some physical requirements regarding arm length for their edge rushers. Combined as of the 2024 draft, the Chargers and Ravens drafted edge rushers with an average arm length of 32.97 inches.

The Chargers have a lot of holes to fill next off-season but edge rusher is an absolute concern for the future. Would a designated pass rusher who is a physical outlier be worth a first-round pick for Los Angeles?

