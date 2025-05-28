Charger Report

Chargers' pass rush should still be of 'grave' concern according to latest projection

Should the Los Angeles Chargers be worried about their pass rush heading into the 2025 season? One recent projection seems to think so.

Tyler Reed

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell carries the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers had to make a challenging decision this offseason when it comes to their pass rush unit. 

Would the team keep future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack, or would they stick with longtime Chargers star Joey Bosa?

In the end, the team decided that keeping Mack would be what is best for their pass rush heading into the 2025 season.

However, should the team be worried about the unit as a whole? Recently, ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay did one of the best in-depth projections for every team in the NFL.

Clay's projections show season stats, wins and losses, and unit rankings for the 2025 season. The Chargers' pass rush scored a very low ranking in the projection.

According to Clay, the Chargers' sack totals are projected to be the 26th best in the entire NFL. That's not a good sign for a team that finished sixth in sacks this past season.

Losing Bosa was tough for the entire franchise. However, there should be some optimism in the team bringing in reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Kyle Kennard, in their 2025 NFL Draft class.

Kennard's last season with the South Carolina Gamecocks saw the Chargers' rookie earn 11.5 sacks. There's potential in the Chargers' pass rush, but it may not be good enough to be one of the best in the league.

