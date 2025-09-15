Why Najee Harris could cut into Omarion Hampton's workload against Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton dominated touches out of the backfield in Week 1, but that may change on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hampton carried the rock 15 times for 48 yards and brought in two catches for 13 yards. Meanwhile, fellow back Najee Harris tallied just one carry and one catch for five yards each.
Hampton also out-snapped Harris, with the rookie seeing 52 snaps to the veteran's 12.
While that would suggest Hampton has a stranglehold on the Chargers' backfield, head coach Jim Harbaugh's comment suggests that might not be the case.
Following the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Harbaugh noted that the plan was for Harris to get 12-15 snaps, which the team successfully achieved.
However, he also noted that things could change in Week 2.
"We had planned 12 to 15 plays for Najee in this game," Harbaugh said. "Hit it right at 12. This week could be different."
It always made sense to ease Harris in. After all, he missed all of the team's training camp and preseason due to an eye injury sustained in a July 4 fireworks accident.
But now that Harris is more acclimated and has more practice time under his belt following his return, Los Angeles may begin to put more on his plate, which would eat into Hampton's workload moving forward.
The good news is, Harris isn't some superstar player who is a big threat to Hampton. Najee had a great rookie season but was a major disappointment over the next three years, which is why Pittsburgh didn't bring him back.
For our fantasy football heads out there, Hampton remains a starting option and is the back to own in Los Angeles, but he will be on shaky ground if Harris sees a significant bump in snaps and touches in Week 2.
