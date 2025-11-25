Chargers finally deliver the good Omarion Hampton injury news

The Los Angeles Chargers are officially one step closer to getting first-round pick Omarion Hampton back on the field.

Fresh off the bye week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that the team will open the return window for Hampton.

Hampton has appeared in just five games this season due to an ankle injury that cost him a chunk of the year. The Chargers had previously surprised by revealing that his return window wouldn’t be opened before the Week 12 bye.

Whether Hampton actually has a shot to play in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders remains to be seen. Technically, the activation window is 21 days and Hampton won’t count against the 53-man roster during that window.

If Hampton still needs more than a week to get back in the swing of things, the Chargers wouldn’t likely bother even activating him to the roster for next weekend’s game against the Raiders.

The Chargers already lost veteran starter Najee Harris for the season to injury. Backups like Hassan Haskins have struggled with setbacks, too, while Kimani Vidal has been left to handle most of the starting duties.

Before his injury, Hampton had shown best-in-class flashes with 66 carries for 314 yards and two scores on a 4.8 per-carry average, plus 20 catches as a receiver.

