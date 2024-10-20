Chargers named in Jets, Mike Williams trade rumors multiple times
As Week 7 gets underway across the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers have again come up in trade rumors involving New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
Williams, a possible Chargers trade candidate well before his drama with Aaron Rodgers and the Davante Adams trade, is now one of the hottest names on the rumor mill.
And the Chargers just keep coming up. Here’s a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: “Meanwhile, Adams' trade to the Jets also left Mike Williams, the big-play wideout New York signed this offseason, as a potential trade chip. Several teams have been calling about him, including the Steelers and his old team the Chargers, sources say.”
Also, a fresh writeup from ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Jets instead held on to Williams for the time being, but it might not be much longer. Two of the interested teams, according to league sources, are expected to be the Steelers and the Chargers, where Williams played the first seven years of his career.”
Notably, Schefter’s writeup says that the Jets and Steelers have postponed any Williams trade talks until after Sunday night. Whether that means the Steelers are in front of the Chargers is hard to say—but one would think a front office link between the Chargers and Jets would put Los Angeles at an advantage.
Given the massive amount of Justin Herbert’s weapons sitting on the final Week 7 injury report, the Chargers might exit the week looking to add help. And who better than their own former first-round pick who has already played with Herbert, right?
