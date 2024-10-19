Charger Report

Chargers vs. Cardinals final injury report: Updates, news for Week 7

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers injury report going into “Monday Night Football” against the Arizona Cardinals was, in a word, massive. 

Star defender Joey Bosa was a highlight of the report all week. So, too, were weapons for Justin Herbert’s offense, with rookie Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston working through issues. Several key members of the secondary such as Kristian Fulton were doing the same. Even wideout DJ Chark seemed to be dealing with a new injury while attempting to get off injured reserve. 

Here’s a quick look at the final injury reports for both teams.

Chargers injury report

Joey Bosa, DE: Doubtful

DJ Chark, WR: Questionable

Will Dissly, TE: n/a

Simi Fehoko, WR: Questionable

Kristian Fulton, CB: Questionable

Hayden Hurst, TE: Doubtful

Zion Johnson, G: n/a

Quentin Johnston, WR: Doubtful

Deane Leonard, CB: Out

Ladd McConkey, WR: Questionable

Trey Pipkins, T: n/a

Ja'Sir Taylor, CB: Questionable

Derius Davis: Questionable

Cardinals injury report 

Isaiah Adams G: TBA

Kelvin Beachum, T: TBA

Evan Brown, G: TBA

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB: TBA

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR: TBA

Christian Jones, T: TBA

Zay Jones, WR: TBA

Roy Lopez,. DT: TBA

Owen Pappoe, LB: TBA

Darius Robinson, DT: TBA

Kyzir White, LB: TBA

Garrett Williams, CB: TBA

Michael Wilson, WR: TBA

Joey Bosa injury update

Bosa practiced on a limited basis during the last day of prep before the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos. But he then missed most of this week, with head coach Jim Harbaugh going as far as saying Bosa is "still working through something."

DJ Chark injury update

The Chargers were trying to open Chark’s 21-day window to get off injured reserve this week. But the Thursday injury report listed him with a groin injury, not the hip that put him on IR in the first place.

Ladd McConkey injury update

The breakout rookie suffered a head injury he would later return from during the win over the Broncos. He was then limited this week with a “hip” injury on the report.

Quentin Johnston injury update

The former first-rounder suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Broncos and battled it all week, missing the first two days of practice.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense

NFL expert wants Chargers to make risky trade for Commanders player

Overlooked detail could give Chargers lead on Mike Williams trade with Jets

After trades and Tom Brady, Chargers remain Chiefs' only AFC West threat

Published |Modified
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News