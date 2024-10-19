Chargers vs. Cardinals final injury report: Updates, news for Week 7
The Los Angeles Chargers injury report going into “Monday Night Football” against the Arizona Cardinals was, in a word, massive.
Star defender Joey Bosa was a highlight of the report all week. So, too, were weapons for Justin Herbert’s offense, with rookie Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston working through issues. Several key members of the secondary such as Kristian Fulton were doing the same. Even wideout DJ Chark seemed to be dealing with a new injury while attempting to get off injured reserve.
Here’s a quick look at the final injury reports for both teams.
Chargers injury report
Joey Bosa, DE: Doubtful
DJ Chark, WR: Questionable
Will Dissly, TE: n/a
Simi Fehoko, WR: Questionable
Kristian Fulton, CB: Questionable
Hayden Hurst, TE: Doubtful
Zion Johnson, G: n/a
Quentin Johnston, WR: Doubtful
Deane Leonard, CB: Out
Ladd McConkey, WR: Questionable
Trey Pipkins, T: n/a
Ja'Sir Taylor, CB: Questionable
Derius Davis: Questionable
Cardinals injury report
Isaiah Adams G: TBA
Kelvin Beachum, T: TBA
Evan Brown, G: TBA
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB: TBA
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR: TBA
Christian Jones, T: TBA
Zay Jones, WR: TBA
Roy Lopez,. DT: TBA
Owen Pappoe, LB: TBA
Darius Robinson, DT: TBA
Kyzir White, LB: TBA
Garrett Williams, CB: TBA
Michael Wilson, WR: TBA
Joey Bosa injury update
Bosa practiced on a limited basis during the last day of prep before the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos. But he then missed most of this week, with head coach Jim Harbaugh going as far as saying Bosa is "still working through something."
DJ Chark injury update
The Chargers were trying to open Chark’s 21-day window to get off injured reserve this week. But the Thursday injury report listed him with a groin injury, not the hip that put him on IR in the first place.
Ladd McConkey injury update
The breakout rookie suffered a head injury he would later return from during the win over the Broncos. He was then limited this week with a “hip” injury on the report.
Quentin Johnston injury update
The former first-rounder suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Broncos and battled it all week, missing the first two days of practice.
