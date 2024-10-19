Charger Report

Former Chargers star breaks silence about possible trade before deadline

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers trading for Mike Williams and saving their former first-round pick from the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic of discussion going into Week 7. 

No wonder. 

Williams has been at the center of one of the NFL’s biggest dramas over the last few days. Rodgers threw him under the bus. Then basically did it again. Former players have since said the Chargers trading for Williams would be a pretty good idea

As for Williams? His stint on the Jets injury report this week concluded with a Friday interview in which he was finally asked about his take. 

Asked if he wanted to be traded, Williams had this to say, according to Connor Hughes of SNY: “I am where my feet are.”

Alrighty then. 

In the wake of the Davante Adams trade for the Jets, Williams’ feet might not be in New York much longer. The Chargers would probably like to get him back if the price is right. Rookie Ladd McConkey could use some help, especially with fellow wideouts battling injury. Quentin Johnston is an unknown for Week 7 and DJ Chark might be battling a new injury just as he gets off injured reserve. 

Given some overlooked details, the Chargers might have a big advantage over other teams in attempting to trade for Williams. If it gains any traction before the trade deadline, expect to hear about it over the next week or so. 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense

NFL expert wants Chargers to make risky trade for Commanders player

Overlooked detail could give Chargers lead on Mike Williams trade with Jets

After trades and Tom Brady, Chargers remain Chiefs' only AFC West threat

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News