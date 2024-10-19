Former Chargers star breaks silence about possible trade before deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers trading for Mike Williams and saving their former first-round pick from the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic of discussion going into Week 7.
No wonder.
Williams has been at the center of one of the NFL’s biggest dramas over the last few days. Rodgers threw him under the bus. Then basically did it again. Former players have since said the Chargers trading for Williams would be a pretty good idea.
As for Williams? His stint on the Jets injury report this week concluded with a Friday interview in which he was finally asked about his take.
Asked if he wanted to be traded, Williams had this to say, according to Connor Hughes of SNY: “I am where my feet are.”
Alrighty then.
In the wake of the Davante Adams trade for the Jets, Williams’ feet might not be in New York much longer. The Chargers would probably like to get him back if the price is right. Rookie Ladd McConkey could use some help, especially with fellow wideouts battling injury. Quentin Johnston is an unknown for Week 7 and DJ Chark might be battling a new injury just as he gets off injured reserve.
Given some overlooked details, the Chargers might have a big advantage over other teams in attempting to trade for Williams. If it gains any traction before the trade deadline, expect to hear about it over the next week or so.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense
NFL expert wants Chargers to make risky trade for Commanders player
Overlooked detail could give Chargers lead on Mike Williams trade with Jets
After trades and Tom Brady, Chargers remain Chiefs' only AFC West threat