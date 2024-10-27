Chargers bolster depth at dangerously thin spot in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are right in the middle of Jim Harbaugh's debut season and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
After a deflating loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, further wins would go a long way toward keeping the team's postseason hopes alive.
While dreams of making the postseason are still in play, it's never too early to look ahead and see how this team can get better in the offseason. One latest 2025 NFL mock draft has the team adding a massive talent to a position that every quarterback desperately needs.
According to NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger, the Chargers could reunite head coach Jim Harbaugh with one of the players that he brought into Michigan. In the mock draft, the Chargers select 15th and would bring in tight end Colston Loveland.
"The Chargers obviously gutted their skill position groups in the 2024 offseason and they are still in process of rebuilding that," Bedinger wrote. "The tight end position is one area where they definitely still need some attention."
Loveland could potentially be a nice pairing with what seems like an emerging season from current tight end Will Dissly, who had his best game last Monday night.
The Wolverines tight end has 10 career touchdown receptions, four of which came this season. Would the Loveland addition be a welcome sight for Harbaugh as he attempts to mold the Chargers offense from scratch?
