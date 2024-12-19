Chargers offense could soon see the return of an offensive weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers are just one of the many teams ravaged by injuries this season. The team is anticipating the return of linebacker Denzel Perryman on Thursday night. However, the franchise could also use some good news when it comes to offensive weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Chargers offense has seen its share of unfortunate injuries this season. Having so many injuries makes it hard to create the chemistry and trust needed between the quarterback and his arsenal. However, the team recently got some good news as it pertains to tight end Hayden Hurst's return.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers have opened the 21-day window on Hurst's return. Hurst suffered a hip injury earlier this season, which saw the veteran tight end miss the last four games due to being on the injured reserve. Hurst has seven receptions on the year in seven games.
While Hurst may not be the same player he was when playing for the Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh, his return to the field will be a welcomed sight as veteran Will Dissly has come on strong in his absence. Giving Herbert another weapon will only make this offense stronger.
