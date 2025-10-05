Chargers' Omarion Hampton exits with injury late vs. Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers breakout rookie running back Omarion Hampton exited Sunday’s game against the Commanders late in the fourth quarter.
Hampton was noticeably absent from a critical drive in the final quarter while Justin Herbert attempted to march his team down the field while down 10 points.
As Herbert was busy throwing an interception to possibly seal the game while struggling behind a patchwork offensive line, word got out that Hampton was in the blue medical tent getting looked at by trainers.
While perhaps a precautionary medical thing, the Chargers can’t exactly afford to lose the first-round pick for any amount of time after already losing veteran Najee Harris for the season.
Before his exit, Hampton had rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught six passes for 26 yards.
UPDATE: The Chargers ruled Hampton questionable to return.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joe Alt dodges trip to injured reserve in latest Chargers roster moves
Are Chargers' Johnston, Allen heading for fantasy football outbursts vs. Commanders?
Chargers' Week 5 game vs. Commanders gets a surprise broadcast change
Justin Herbert's INT woes, 4 other things to know about Commanders vs. Chargers