Chargers open up about contract talks for two key offensive players
The Los Angeles Chargers have two key, major contractual matters of note hanging over Justin Herbert’s offense going into training camp.
Both feature the offensive line, where elite tackle Rashawn Slater needs a contract extension and former first-round pick Zion Johnson’s future very much remains up in the air.
Jim Harbaugh is giving Johnson a chance to prove himself at center this summer despite the front office not picking up his fifth-year option.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz noted that the team would still like to think beyond 2025.
"Picking up the option, that's the money side of football,” Hortiz said on Chargers Weekly. “That has nothing to do with Zion. He's a player that we love and want to continue to talk in the future, keeping him around."
Hortiz also talked about Slater, who enters this year on a fifth-year option of his own that checks in at a $19 million cap hit: "We want Rashawn here and that's why we're engaged with him...We've had good conversations with his representation and we're continuing that."
For a team with droves of cap space and the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL, a big-money extension for Slater seems yawn-worthy in how predictable it is. Perhaps the holdup is simply getting together with his reps at training camp.
As for Johnson, the outlook is much murkier. He’ll compete with Bradley Bozeman and Andre James at center, or otherwise fight for a guard spot. If he can claim a starting job and play well, it’ll make conversations after the season much easier.
