Chargers' NFL schedule release Minecraft video dominates while Colts delete their own
The Los Angeles Chargers, as expected, trounced the rest of the NFL with their schedule release video.
While their Minecraft epic went viral, the Indianapolis Colts were deleting a Minecraft release video of their own.
The Chargers roasted every single opponent on the 2025 schedule with their nearly five-minute-long video, following up on super successful efforts that included anime in 2022 and The Sims video game in 2024.
But the effort from the Colts ran into a buzzsaw by comparison. Indianapolis posted and later deleted it, but as they say, the internet is forever.
Plenty of fans had already downloaded the video.
The Chargers’ video, for comparison’s sake.
It wasn’t all just Chargers dominance that got the Colts’ video deleted, either, with Indianapolis issuing a statement on the topic, via PFT’s Mike Florio: “We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”
Not only was the Chargers’ video once again the highlight of all 32 teams, the opening moments explicitly stated the team had permission from Microsoft to go the Minecraft route.
