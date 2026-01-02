Greg Roman gives hint regarding upcoming Chargers free agent's status

The Los Angeles Chargers have consistently invested first-round resources in the offensive line, with mixed returns on each player individually. Pertaining to the Bolts' 2021 first-round selection, Rashawn Slater and their 2024 first-round selection, Joe Alt, both have performed mightily...when they are on the field.

Moving to the Bolts' 2022 first-round pick, Zion Johnson, his career arc has been extremely mixed. 2025 has been seemingly a good change in direction for the former Boston College guard, allowing for positive comments to surround his name.

Chargers guard Zion Johnson was given praise by the offensive staff, yielding a possible hint at a contract extension

When drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Zion Johnson was viewed as the best offensive guard in the class with a laundry list of positives to his game. Some of the highlights were his general smarts, anchor, positional versatility and run blocking prowess. All skills that are necessary for a smooth transition to the NFL.

Johnson then made the transfer to the NFL after the Chargers selected him 17th overall. He started his first season with the Chargers as their right guard, playing over 1,000 snaps. For a rookie, Johnson looked solid, giving the Chargers much-needed average to slightly above average play from their right guard spot.

Moving into year two, Johnson moved to left guard and played over 1,000 snaps. Unfortunately, very little improvement, if any, happened from year one to year two. He was still a solid guard who was not wowing anyone in any direction. However, one fatal flaw started to rear its ugly head, that being Johnson's lack of stunt identification and communication.

This continued into year three, where the former first-round selection once again played over 1,000 snaps at left guard, giving up a career high seven sacks (according to PFF). Questions if Johnson will ever take that next step, as he has really stagnated from his overall-average play from his rookie season began to pop up quite frequently.

Going into 2025, his year four season, the third year at the same position and the second year under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, it was do or die for Johnson. Especially considering the impending contract negotiations he will have (a year early due to a decline in his fifth-year option).

The 2025 PFF grades have not been spectacular for Johnson, but his abilities in the run game have been key in the Chargers having any chance to run the football this season. His pass protection has also been better in both one-on-one reps and in stunt identification (doing so with a rotating cast of characters at his left tackle position).

All of this improvement in Johnson's last year under contract prompted offensive coordinator, Roman, to give praise, saying “All that devotion on his part has paid off. I think he’s playing the best football of his career.”

Chargers OC Greg Roman on LG Zion Johnson’s improvement: “I think it’s marked.”



“He just exudes energy-he’s like the energizer bunny.”



“All that devotion on his part has paid off. I think he’s playing the best football of his career.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) January 1, 2026

This comment is quite telling for how the Chargers view their interior offensive lineman, giving a very large hint that he will likely be re-signed back with the Bolts during the off-season period.

