NFL analyst selects Chargers rookie to be 2025 Rookie of the Year
The Los Angeles Chargers got a quick taste of success last season in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first season with the franchise.
A trip to the postseason may not have been expected in year one of the Harbaugh era; however, now it will be.
To continue to be one of the top teams in the league, the Chargers needed to have a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many NFL analysts believe the team did just that, especially with their first round selection of running back Omarion Hampton.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was recently asked who he believes could win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the NFL analyst had high praise for the Chargers running back.
"On offense, give me Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. The continued investment by Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz in the offensive line, the run-game ingenuity of OC Greg Roman, and the plug-and-play nature of the position gives Hampton a slight edge over the Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty (I think both will rush for over 1,200 yards). And I’m just not sure the infrastructure around Cam Ward or Tetairoa McMillan is strong enough for either guy to put together the kind of stats it takes to win the award."
Breer attributes the Chargers' ability to build a stable offensive line as one of the biggest reasons Hampton could have a breakout season.
The former North Carolina running back was a star during his days at Chapel Hill. Now, many are expecting nothing less as he begins his professional journey. The hype seems real.
