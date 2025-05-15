Chargers land gargantuan prediction that will send Chiefs fans spiraling
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season, winning 11 games and qualifying for the playoffs after going just 5-12 the year prior. But what do the Chargers have in store for 2025?
Los Angeles didn't exactly have a banner free agency, failing to truly capitalize on its expansive cap room. The Chargers did, however, respond with a pretty solid NFL draft, filling some very obvious holes and landing some super-talented players.
Will that be enough to put the Bolts over the top in the AFC West, a division that has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine years?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks so, as he predicted every NFL team's record following the official schedule release, and he has the Chargers going 13-4 and capturing the AFC West title.
More specifically, he thinks Los Angeles' physicality will lead it to a division crown.
"[Najee] Harris (6'1", 232 lbs) and [Omarion] Hampton (6'0", 220 lbs) will bring brute physicality on the ground behind an offensive line with four former first-rounders," Moton wrote. "At 6'7", 363 pounds, Mekhi Becton is the key addition to that unit. Good luck to defenders trying to tackle two bruising ball-carriers running behind him. By the way, Justin Herbert will reunite with big-play receiver Mike Williams and build a rapport with 6'2", 205-pound rookie second-round wideout Tre Harris. Look for the Chargers to bully their way to a division title this year."
The Chargers definitely employed a smashmouth style of football last year with a good rushing attack and a stingy defense, and they appear to be preparing to roll with a similar strategy in 2025.
Of course, an argument can be made that Los Angeles is still in need of another proven veteran receiver, and the Chargers also could stand to add a pass rusher.
That being said, if anyone in the AFC West can dethrone the Chiefs, it's LA.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers unexpectedly soar in power rankings after Jim Harbaugh 'bully' debut season
Chargers-Bengals epic trade proposal would reshape the NFL as we know it
Jim Harbaugh set to meet old friend in Chargers Week 8 matchup
NFL schedule release: Chargers roast opposing teams with epic Pop-Tart comparisons
Chargers suggested as fit for San Francisco 49ers trade block candidate