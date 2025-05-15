Chargers can blame conflict with Grammy Award winner for another unfair schedule detail
The Los Angeles Chargers have some nice 2025 NFL schedule quirks going for them, such as a lack of playing teams coming off a bye week.
But there are some big problems, too. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers have to travel more sheer mileage than any other team. Arguably even worse, they’re losing a home AFC West divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs to the international series.
How about another zinger? Unlike teams in recent history, the Chargers don’t even get to return home from overseas and stay home for their very next game.
All thanks to musician Chris Brown.
Appearing on Rich Eisen’s show this week, Mike North, V.P. NFL Broadcast Planning & Scheduling, revealed that Brown had booked the Chargers’ stadium before the NFL had finalized the team’s Week 1 Brazil trip, meaning they couldn’t host a home game that weekend.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 2025 regular season predictions
Instead, as North points out, those in charge of making the schedule attempted to make things right by giving the Chargers a little extra rest by playing on Monday night in Week 2 – and not making them travel far to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.
RELATED: Chargers dominate NFL schedule release with Minecraft video epic
Even so, in Weeks 1 and 2, the Chargers suffer setbacks most other teams simply haven’t – and it’s all part of a three-game opening schedule against every single AFC West rival.
Brutal, with Chris Brown somehow partially to blame.
