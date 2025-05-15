Chargers record predictions accuse LA of always feeling like the road team
The big moments of the NFL offseason have come and gone. Free agency's initial frenzy was almost two months ago and the draft concluded a few weeks back. Now, the latest crumb that the NFL will give fans until training camp was the unveiling of the 2025 schedule. For the Los Angeles Chargers, their season will begin in Sao Paolo Brazil, as the "host" team against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Plenty of expectations have been placed upon the Chargers, as this will be the second year of the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh regime. Taking down the most dominant team of the last eight years in Week 1 would certainly set the tone for another strong year.
Matt Verderame predicted every AFC team's record following the 2025 schedule release, saying the Bolts will go 9-8 and finish third in the West behind the Chiefs and Denver Broncos. If that wasn't disrespectful enough, Verderame even took a subtle shot at the Bolts' fanbase.
"Los Angeles almost always feels like the road team, whether at SoFi Stadium or elsewhere. That could be especially true this season with some massive fan bases visiting the City of Angels, including Washington, Philadelphia and the annual trips from both the Chiefs and Raiders. Like Kansas City, the Chargers might have an easier time away from home."
Little weird for Verderame to say that, considering the Chargers were 15th in average home attendance and 16th for road games in 2024. Not eye-popping numbers by any means, but Chargers fans still make sure to support their team whether they're at home or on the road.
Take this as a challenge Chargers fans, they don't respect you!
