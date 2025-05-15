Chargers would be silly not to sign this renowned sack artist
The Los Angeles Chargers still need to add a pass rusher after releasing Joey Bosa earlier this offseason, and while they did select Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, they could certainly use a more proven commodity alongside of Khalil Mack.
While the free-agent market has mostly dried up in terms of its best options, there are actually still several experienced edge rushers remaining. Yes, Jadeveon Clowney is the biggest name, but he is not the only intriguing veteran left unsigned.
One name in particular that is very interesting is Yannick Ngakoue, with whom Chargers fans are certainly familiar courtesy of his one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.
Ngakoue is a former Pro Bowler who has been a well-known sack artist throughout his NFL career. It should be noted that he has totaled just five sacks over his last two seasons, but he is only three years removed from rattling off 9.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2022.
The 30-year-old has been productive nearly everywhere he has been, and with Los Angeles lacking some depth along the edge, he would represent a perfect flier for the club.
Ngakoue could certainly be had on a cheap one-year contract, and the Chargers would be remiss to not at least consider bringing him aboard.
Remember: Mack had just six sacks in 2024, so while re-signing him was a great thing for LA, it's important to weigh the possibility that he could be declining. The Chargers definitely need to add another piece there, and Ngakoue is as great of an option as any.
