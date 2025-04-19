Chargers outline plan for Justin Herbert's offensive line before NFL draft
The offensive line still appears to be a major need for the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2025 NFL draft.
But Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz stressed during his pre-draft meeting with media that the team certainly believes it has improved in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.
"Zion is working at center as well, Bradley has played left guard. Andre has played guard, Zion has played guard, but he's working at center and [Trey Pipkins III] has shown he can play guard and tackle," Hortiz said. "I think it creates a great competitive environment and really strengthens us as a whole."
Adding big free-agent signing Mekhi Becton at guard certainly upgraded an offensive line that enjoys one of the NFL’s best tackle tandems with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.
What’s interesting now is the faith expressed in the interior situation beyond Becton. Hortiz and Co. brought back Bradley Bozeman and signed Andre James to compete at center. Former first-round pick Zion Johnson, as mentioned, will get a shot there, too.
Trey Pipkins, previously viewed as a cut or trade candidate after struggling at guard last season, still has guard-tackle versatility and could be a high-quality backup.
None of what Hortiz said or the Chargers as a whole have said this offseason rules out them taking an offensive lineman as early as Round 1. Dropping a high-end prospect in at center or guard after minimal push in the running game and iffy pass protection for Herbert last year would be a move in the right direction.
If the Chargers don’t go for a lineman early, though, it’s clear they’re plenty confident in competition bringing out the best players over the summer.
