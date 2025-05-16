Chargers-Packers trade proposal gives Justin Herbert new 25-year-old weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers finally made a significant addition to their wide receivers room with the selection of Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, question marks remain behind Ladd McConkey. Harris is a wild card, seeing as how he's a rookie, Mike Williams is well past his prime, and Quentin Johnston is not a reliable target by any means.
Knowing all that, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Chargers add even more firepower, especially considering the incredibly tough conference Los Angeles has to navigate.
And that's exactly what Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports is suggesting they should do. Palacios dreamed up a trade for the Chargers that would land Green Bay Packers 25-year-old wide receiver Jayden Reed in Los Angeles.
"The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t found a true No. 21 receiver to salvage the wideout department, despite drafting Tre Harris this year," Palacios wrote. "2024 draft pick Ladd McConkey is still the best playmaker on this passing offense, but he still has a lot of experience to get through before he can be a proven option for quarterback Justin Herbert. Quentin Johnston probably won’t start this upcoming season since he’s been slowly depleting. However, Reed could change the landscape of the offense and be their new WR1 to finally give Herbert the relief he needs to succeed."
As talented as Reed is, he wouldn't be a great fit in Los Angeles because he has done most of his work out of the slot during his career, and that spot is already locked up by McConkey.
Not to mention, there is more than enough information out there to suggest Reed won't be dealt.
Trade speculation has swirled around all Packers wide receivers in the wake of the 2025 NFL draft. Green Bay added two wideouts in the first three rounds in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, which has led some to believe a trade could be coming.
However, chances are Reed won't be the one to be dealt. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers informed Reed that he remains the team's No. 1 wide receiver in the wake of the aforementioned draft selections.
Other Packers receivers, like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, are much more likely to be dealt than Reed is.
